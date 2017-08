Buhari lands in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday afternoon arrived the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Buhari, who has been in the United Kingdom since May 7th on medical ground, landed at the airport around 4:35 p.m in Nigeria Air Force Plane 001 He wore a black coloured caftan and trousers with multicolored capRead More The post Buhari lands in Abuja appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story