Buhari is alive, says presidency

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency on Saturday said there was no truth in the news making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead. An online report had claimed that Buhari who began a medical vacation on Thursday died in a London hospital where he was receiving medical attention. “The report is a hogwash,” the […] The post Buhari is alive, says presidency appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story