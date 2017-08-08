Buhari is a Private Citizen… it is Disrespectful to ask him to disclose Health Status – Aide | Watch
Personal Assistant to President Buhari on Social Media Lauretta Onochie has said that those asking for full disclosure of the health status of the president are disrespecting him as he is a private citizen. She made this known when she was a guest at Channels Television‘s Politics Today on Monday. When asked to comment on […]
