Buhari insists his doctors will decide his return date

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Ailing President Muhammadu Buhari again on Saturday said only his doctors would decide when he would return to Nigeria. According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke at the Abuja House, London, United Kingdom, when he received his members of his media […] Read Full Story