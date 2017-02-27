Buhari honest, incorruptible leader, says Shagari
Former President Shehu Shagari has urged Nigerians and the international community to support President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration, saying he was an honest, incorruptible and detribalised leader. Shagari, who clocked 92 on Saturday, said that the president was doggedly fighting corruption to sanitise governance in the country and therefore, needed the prayers and support […]
