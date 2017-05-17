You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Buhari has no support from Northern elders, they are pretending – Sokoto Commissioner, Mohammed
Update:  May 17, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 181 

Buhari has no support from Northern elders, they are pretending – Sokoto Commissioner, Mohammed

The Sokoto State Commissioner, Bello Mohammed, has lashed out at Northern leaders and elite from the region, saying they are not ready to support the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Speaking at the ongoing maiden Northern Nigeria Solid Minerals and Workshop in Kaduna State, Mohammed maintained that only lips service is being paid, as there is [&#8230;] Buhari has no support from Northern elders, they are pretending – Sokoto Commissioner, Mohammed Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top