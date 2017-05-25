Buhari disappoints wailers, regains strength
Ailing President Muhammadu Buhari has regained his strength,significantly improved, doing very good, okay and awaiting his doctor’s nod to return to Nigeria The President left Nigeria for London on May 7 to continue with his medical treatment. Premium Time reports that only his physicians can determine when he will return to Nigeria and to work.Read More
