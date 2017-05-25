You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  Buhari disappoints wailers, regains strength
May 25, 2017 

Buhari disappoints wailers, regains strength

Ailing President Muhammadu Buhari has regained his strength,significantly improved, doing very good, okay and awaiting his doctor’s nod to return to Nigeria The President left Nigeria for London on May 7 to continue with his medical treatment. Premium Time reports that only his physicians can determine when he will return to Nigeria and to work.Read More The post Buhari disappoints wailers, regains strength appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
Politics

