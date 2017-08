Buhari did not promise to resign if he does not recover – Presidency

The presidency has denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari promised to resign if he does not recover from his illness. On Wednesday, speculations were rife that the President has vowed to step down, if he fails to recover. But his Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmed, dismissed the report on Thursday via his Twitter […] Buhari did not promise to resign if he does not recover – Presidency Read Full Story