Buhari can’t return because Nigeria’s medical services is very bad – APC Chieftain, Udeogaranya
A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Charles Udo Udeogaranya, has said President Muhammadu Buhari cannot return to the country because the, “medical services in Nigeria lags way behind other countries of the world.” Udeogaranya, who made the statement yesterday, noted that those demanding that the President returns to Nigeria from London, where he […]
