Buhari can’t resign over sickness, says APC chief

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Kayode Ojo, has condemned the call for resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari by some groups over his health. He stated this in reaction to the protest staged by civil society groups led by Messrs Charles Oputa (Charly Boy) and Mr. Jim […] Read Full Story