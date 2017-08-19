Buhari boards presidential jet as he finally departs for Nigeria [VIDEO]
A video of Nigeria’s presidential jet, the Eagle One, taking off from London, UK with President Muhammadu Buhari believed to be on board, has emerged online. The clip was posted on @APCUKingdom’s Twitter account on Saturday morning, as soon as the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, confirmed he was arriving later in the day. The video […]
Buhari boards presidential jet as he finally departs for Nigeria [VIDEO]
Read Full Story