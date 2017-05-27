Buhari behaving like Jonathan, favouring South-West against north – Junaid Mohammed
A statement credited to a second republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is behaving just like the Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan by allegedly favouring only the South-West regions in terms of infrastructural development while neglecting his own people, the north. Mr. Mohammed was also quoted to have said that President Buhari has also not built even a single road in the north despite haven spent two years of his administration.
