Buhari behaving like Jonathan, favouring South-West against north – Junaid Mohammed

A statement credited to a second republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is behaving just like the Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan by allegedly favouring only the South-West regions in terms of infrastructural development while neglecting his own people, the north. Mr. Mohammed was also quoted to have said that President Buhari has also not built even a single road in the north despite haven spent two years of his administration. The post Buhari behaving like Jonathan, favouring South-West against north &#8211; Junaid Mohammed appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
