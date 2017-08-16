Buhari becoming a museum, I pity his media team – Reuben Abati
Former spokesman of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Reuben Abati, has decried the visits to President Muhammadu Buhari. In his latest article, ‘Buhari’s reunion with his media team’, Abati said while the visits may be part of the doctors’ therapy, “it is ridiculous and insensitive that government officials are now visiting the President in medical exile, with […]
