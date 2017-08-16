You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Buhari becoming a museum, I pity his media team – Reuben Abati
Update:  August 16, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 358 

Buhari becoming a museum, I pity his media team – Reuben Abati

Former spokesman of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Reuben Abati, has decried the visits to President Muhammadu Buhari. In his latest article, &#8216;Buhari’s reunion with his media team&#8217;, Abati said while the visits may be part of the doctors’ therapy, &#8220;it is ridiculous and insensitive that government officials are now visiting the President in medical exile, with [&#8230;] Buhari becoming a museum, I pity his media team &#8211; Reuben Abati Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top