Buhari absent South East Economic Summit, as Ekweremadu tells FG to release Nnamdi Kanu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday stayed away from the much publicised South East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu. This is as the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu  called on the federal government to, without further delay, release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The President according to media report had confirmed his willingness to attend the summit to the organisers but failed to show up without reason or sending representative. It would be that recalled that a group had in a statement asked the President to stay away from Read Full Story
