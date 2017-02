Buhari a God-sent – Daura youth Protesters

At least, 50,000 youths in Duara, Daura Local Government Area in Katsina state on Saturday, organised rally in solidarity with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The youths did the rally under the auspices of an Ngo, “Buhari Youth Congress for Change.” Alhaji Musa Badamasi, the scribe of the NGO, told journalists in Daura thatRead More The post Buhari a God-sent – Daura youth Protesters appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story