Buhari’s scorecard to be presented to Nigerians May 29 – Presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements in his two years as president will be presented to Nigerians on May 29, in what the Presidency has called a “presidential level report card”. The Senior Special Assistant to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. Akande explained that it […]
Buhari’s scorecard to be presented to Nigerians May 29 – Presidency
Read Full Story