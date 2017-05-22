You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Buhari’s scorecard to be presented to Nigerians May 29 – Presidency
Update:  May 22, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 127 

Buhari’s scorecard to be presented to Nigerians May 29 – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari&#8217;s achievements in his two years as president will be presented to Nigerians on May 29, in what the Presidency has called a &#8220;presidential level report card&#8221;. The Senior Special Assistant to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. Akande explained that it [&#8230;] Buhari&#8217;s scorecard to be presented to Nigerians May 29 &#8211; Presidency Read Full Story
News

