Buhari’s return, answer to our prayers —Tinubu

BAYO AKINLOYE The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed joy at the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom, saying the President’s return is a nation’s hope fulfilled. In a statement by his Media Office, Tinubu, who is at present abroad, said […] Read Full Story