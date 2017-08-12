You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Buhari’s aide, Onochie, is a ‘runs girl’ working for the president – Reno Omokri
Update:  August 12, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 97 

Buhari’s aide, Onochie, is a ‘runs girl’ working for the president – Reno Omokri

Former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has likened President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie to a “runs-girl” working for the president. Omokri, a United States based Pastor made the mockery remark while sharing photographs of Onochie with the US President, Donald Trump’s spokeswoman. The former [&#8230;] Buhari’s aide, Onochie, is a ‘runs girl’ working for the president – Reno Omokri Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top