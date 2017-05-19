You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Buhari’s Ill-health: President must resign, Osinbajo not working – BBBOG co-convener, Aisha Yesufu [VIDEO]
Update:  May 19, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post 

Co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group, Aisha Yesufu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign so that Nigeria can move forward. In a video she posted on her twitter handle, Yusufu stressed that the issue of addressing Yemi Osinbajo as the Acting President is not working out. Yusufu said, &#8220;When are we going [&#8230;] Buhari’s Ill-health: President must resign, Osinbajo not working &#8211; BBBOG co-convener, Aisha Yesufu [VIDEO] Read Full Story
