You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Bucs to march for Senzo justice
Update:  October 20, 2016   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 1229 

Bucs to march for Senzo justice

Wednesday, 26 October will be exactly two years since the former Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down at his girlfriend’s home. READ: Pirates backtrack on Meyiwa jersey According to organiser Mandla Sindane, who is known as ‘Mgijimi’, the march will start at Vosloorus Stadium and go all the way to Vosloorus Police Station where the group will demand some answers. “We are going to ask the police what is happening with Senzo’s case as they’ve gone quiet about it. No one is telling us what’s happening about it,” Mgijimi tells KickOff.co Read Full Story
Sports

