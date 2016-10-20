Bucs to march for Senzo justice
Wednesday, 26 October will be exactly two years since the former Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down at his girlfriend’s home.
According to organiser Mandla Sindane, who is known as ‘Mgijimi’, the march will start at Vosloorus Stadium and go all the way to Vosloorus Police Station where the group will demand some answers.
"We are going to ask the police what is happening with Senzo's case as they've gone quiet about it. No one is telling us what's happening about it," Mgijimi tells KickOff.co