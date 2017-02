Bucs sign Nigerian keeper

The Under-23 international, who was reportedly also on Masandawana’s wanted list, has signed a pre-contract with Pirates and is expected to join the Buccaneers in June this year. "It’s a done deal,” a source close to the player reveals. "Emmanuel is an Orlando Pirates player now.” Daniel, who did duty for Nigeria at the 2016 Olympic Games, is expected to replace Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Felipe Ovono who parted ways with the club recently... Read Full Story