Bucs feeble ahead of Wits tie
An ailing Bucs outfit are set to host the Clever Boys at the Orlando Stadium this evening, with news that wingers Thabo Rakhale and Thabo Qalinge have both been ruled out of the clash.
Rakhale is expected to be absent for the next two to three weeks with a hamstring strain, while Qalinge will undergo a scan later this week on a back strain.
Having been without the services of midfield anchorman Issa Sarr in their 6-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on the weekend, the club have also confirmed that the Senegal international will again sit out this evening.
"Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm tha Read Full Story