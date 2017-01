Buchi Emecheta, author of ‘The Joys of Motherhood’ is dead

Buchi Emecheta, one of Africa’s most celebrated literary icons and author of the popular novel, The Joys of Motherhood, is dead. She died on Wednesday in her sleep at the age of 72 while in London. The post Buchi Emecheta, author of ‘The Joys of Motherhood’ is dead appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story