Broos in dreamland after Ghana scalp
The Indomitable Lions drew first blood after 72 minutes at Stade de Franceville through Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, before Christian Bassogog added the second deep into second-half stoppage time.
The result sets up an AFCON final clash against seven-time champions Egypt, with that tie to take place on Sunday at 21h00 SA time.
Speaking after their success over Ghana, Broos said: "It is a real dream for us to get to the final.
"Ghana have more experience than us - look at what they have done in recent tournaments. But since the start of t