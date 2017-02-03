You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Broos in dreamland after Ghana scalp
Update:  February 03, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 241 

Broos in dreamland after Ghana scalp

The Indomitable Lions drew first blood after 72 minutes at Stade de Franceville through Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, before Christian Bassogog added the second deep into second-half stoppage time. READ: Cameroon beat Ghana to reach AFCON 2017 final The result sets up an AFCON final clash against seven-time champions Egypt, with that tie to take place on Sunday at 21h00 SA time. Speaking after their success over Ghana, Broos said: "It is a real dream for us to get to the final. "Ghana have more experience than us - look at what they have done in recent tournaments. But since the start of t Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647

Back to Top