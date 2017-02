Broos in dreamland after Ghana scalp

The Indomitable Lions drew first blood after 72 minutes at Stade de Franceville through Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, before Christian Bassogog added the second deep into second-half stoppage time. READ: Cameroon beat Ghana to reach AFCON 2017 final The result sets up an AFCON final clash against seven-time champions Egypt, with that tie to take place on Sunday at 21h00 SA time. Speaking after their success over Ghana, Broos said: "It is a real dream for us to get to the final. "Ghana have more experience than us - look at what they have done in recent tournaments. But since the start of t Read Full Story