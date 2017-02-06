Broos classy in Cameroon success
Broos was never on the shortlist for The Indomitable Lions job and straight after being handed the role by the Cameroon football federation (FECAFOOT) he was butchered by the local media for being a novice on the international stage.
However, after ending a 15-year wait for Cameroon to be crowned champions yet again, he is now being embraced as a saviour who has been brave to make changes to the team.
The Belgian is still keeping his calm all the same.
"I think it is very stupid to have a feeling of revenge," he says in reference to the journalists who