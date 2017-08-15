Breaking: Senate to pass anti-hate speech, jungle justice bills to law soon – Saraki
As the 8th Senate lays out its agenda for the next 22-months, President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said that due to the rising tensions in the polity, the passage of Bills to mitigate against hate speech and jungle justice will comprise a major part of the Senate’s social impact agenda when it resumes in September.
