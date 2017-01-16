You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Breaking: Scores feared dead as suicide bombers hit University of Maiduguri mosque
Update:  January 16, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

Breaking: Scores feared dead as suicide bombers hit University of Maiduguri mosque

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI Twin Suicide Bombers have sneaked into the University of Maiduguri, Borno state, and detonated heavy explosives at a mosque near Gate 4 and 5 of the institution. This incident is coming at a time where students were writing their end of first semester exams. Sources said the incident took place at
News

