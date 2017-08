Breaking: Resume or resign protest turns sour as police tear gas groups

The daily sit-out protest embarked upon by some groups demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari resumes or resigns if incapable of continuing his duties as president has turned sour as one of the protesters got wounded when the Police, Tuesday, shot tear gas at them.