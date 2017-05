Breaking: Osinbajo bans touting at all ports, Apapa Port to run 24/7

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has directed the resumption of 24-hour operations at the Apapa Port and outrightly banned touting by officials or unofficial persons at any port; be it air, land and sea ports in Nigeria.