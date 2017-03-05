Breaking: Kemen disqualified from Big brother naija house
Abuja Kemen, one of the Big Brother Naija #BBNaija housemates has been disqualified from ongoing TV reality series. He was caught on camera on Saturday night touching fellow housemate Tboss while she was asleep. Host of the show Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made the annoucement during the live eviction show on Sunday. Kemen, who has been tryingRead More
The post Breaking: Kemen disqualified from Big brother naija house appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story