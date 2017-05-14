You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Breaking: Katsina Gov sacks SUBEB Director, Unit Head over N138m ICT scam
Update:  May 14, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 367 

Breaking: Katsina Gov sacks SUBEB Director, Unit Head over N138m ICT scam

By Bashir Bello KATSINA &#8211; A Director with the Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Aliyu Umar Radda and another staff, Unit Head of Education Management Information Services, EMIS, Aminu Musa Funtua have been sacked following their involvement in a shady supply deal of scrap computer and internet facilities to the tune of N138Read More The post Breaking: Katsina Gov sacks SUBEB Director, Unit Head over N138m ICT scam appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top