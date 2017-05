Breaking: Gunmen kill Enugu Deputy Gov’s Aide-de-camp

By Chinedu Adonu ENUGU-UNKNOWN gunmen struck on Tuesday night in Enugu the Enugu State capital killing the aide-de-camp (ADC) to the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo. Although details of the story was sketchy as at the time of going to press but the deputy governor’s aide Police Sgt. Hellen was said toRead More The post Breaking: Gunmen kill Enugu Deputy Gov’s Aide-de-camp appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story