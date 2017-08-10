Breaking: Group stage counter rally, pass vote of confidence on Buhari
Following the sit-out protest by the resume or resign group which have been demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari who has been in London for a medical treatment for over 90 days now, a coalition of civil society groups, Center for Civil Society and Justice (CCSJ), has staged a counter rally in Abuja where they passed a vote of confidence on Buhari.
