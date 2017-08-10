You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Breaking: Group stage counter rally, pass vote of confidence on Buhari
Update:  August 10, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 180 

Breaking: Group stage counter rally, pass vote of confidence on Buhari

Following the sit-out protest by the resume or resign group which have been demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari who has been in London for a medical treatment for over 90 days now, a coalition of civil society groups, Center for Civil Society and Justice (CCSJ), has staged a counter rally in Abuja where they passed a vote of confidence on Buhari. The post Breaking: Group stage counter rally, pass vote of confidence on Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top