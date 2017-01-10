Breaking: Electricity supply nationwide may be grounded as workers paralyse 12 flow stations in Delta
AT LEAST 12 Flow, Compressor and Pumping Stations in OML 30, Delta State, were crippled, this morning (Tuesday), following an industrial action by about 180 workers, who left the stations unmanned due non –payment of salaries, emoluments and other allied matters.
