You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Breaking: Court declines to compel DSS to free Capital Oil boss, Ifeanyi Ubah
Update:  May 12, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 245 

Breaking: Court declines to compel DSS to free Capital Oil boss, Ifeanyi Ubah

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, Friday, declined to give ruling in the suit demanding that the Department of State Services, DSS, be compelled to free the managing director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah who was arrested last week Friday over his alleged connection with a claimed theft of petrol kept in his tank farm in Lagos by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation which was valued at over N11 billion. The post Breaking: Court declines to compel DSS to free Capital Oil boss, Ifeanyi Ubah appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
