By Abdulwahab Abdulahi &#38;Onozure Dania Lagos- There was wide jubilation at the Court of Appeal Lagos Division Thursday when the former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Temisan Raymond Omateseye who was convicted of alleged N1.5bn scam, by a Federal High Court in Lagos, was discharged and acquitted. The presiding JudgeRead More The post Breaking: Appeal Court sets aside Omatseye conviction over alleged N1.5b scam appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
