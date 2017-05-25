Breaking news: Gunmen abduct six pupils in Lagos
Gunmen suspected to be militants have attacked Igbo-Nla Model College, Epe and kidnapped six children. This is the second time in five months that kidnappers have invaded the school. In the earlier incident, gunmen cladding in military camouflages entered the school premises from a hole at the back gate and whisked away pupils and teachers.Read More
The post Breaking news: Gunmen abduct six pupils in Lagos appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
Read Full Story