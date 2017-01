Breaking News: Ex- Niger governor Kure dies in Germany

A former Governor of Niger State, Engr. Abdulkadir Kure is dead. According to a family source, Kure died in Germany where he went for medical treatment. The source said Kure was flown abroad last week following a relapse of an undisclosed illness. The deceased was a two-term governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.