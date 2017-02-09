You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Boxall keen on SuperSport stay
Update:  February 09, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Boxall keen on SuperSport stay

Boxall joined Matsatsantsa, along with countryman Jeremy Brockie, just over 18 months ago from New Zealand-based A-League outfit Wellington Phoenix, and will see his initial deal come to an end at the end of the 2016/17 season. The All Whites fullback, though, has been enjoying life in South Africa and says he would love to continue playing in the Premier Soccer League with the Tshwane-based outfit, should they reach an agreement. “I have been speaking to the club about extending, so we’ll see how that goes,” he tells this website. “I’m really enjoying it here. Th Read Full Story
Sports

