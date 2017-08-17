Botes set for AmaTuks move
Botes has been training with the Shaun Bartlett coached team for most of pre-season with the intention of just keeping fit but AmaTuks have raised a hand of interest in bringing him on board for the season.
Word reaching this website is that a deal is being finalised and should most likely be sealed before the weekend.
The 37-year-old has switched to AmaTuks following the non-renewal of his contract at Platinum Stars, where he made 29 appearances last season.
Also in the books of AmaTuks this season will be forgotten midfielder Clifford Ngobeni.