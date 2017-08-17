You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Botes set for AmaTuks move
Update:  August 17, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 315 

Botes set for AmaTuks move

Botes has been training with the Shaun Bartlett coached team for most of pre-season with the intention of just keeping fit but AmaTuks have raised a hand of interest in bringing him on board for the season. Word reaching this website is that a deal is being finalised and should most likely be sealed before the weekend. The 37-year-old has switched to AmaTuks following the non-renewal of his contract at Platinum Stars, where he made 29 appearances last season. Also in the books of AmaTuks this season will be forgotten midfielder Clifford Ngobeni. Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top