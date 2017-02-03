Book Review: STELLA: Her Journey & Her Legacy
Title: STELLA: Her Journey & Her Legacy Author: Antoinette-Rita Publisher: Books with a Vision Pages: 176 Reviewer: Yinka S. Kareem   Antoinette-Rita’s previous books are poetry books: Purple & Blue – Inspirational Poems and The Blue Ocean – Peace, Power, Prosperity (Volume 1); she fell in love with poetry at an early age. Unlike many poets, she began writing poetry at the […]
The post Book Review: STELLA: Her Journey & Her Legacy appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story