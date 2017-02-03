You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  Book Review: STELLA: Her Journey & Her Legacy
Update:  February 03, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times Entertainment 0 

Book Review: STELLA: Her Journey & Her Legacy

Title: STELLA: Her Journey &#38; Her Legacy Author: Antoinette-Rita Publisher: Books with a Vision Pages: 176 Reviewer: Yinka S. Kareem &#160; Antoinette-Rita’s previous books are poetry books: Purple &#38; Blue – Inspirational Poems and The Blue Ocean – Peace, Power, Prosperity (Volume 1); she fell in love with poetry at an early age. Unlike many poets, she began writing poetry at the [&#8230;] The post Book Review: STELLA: Her Journey &#038; Her Legacy appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story
Entertainment

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647

Back to Top