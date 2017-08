Bomb blast rocks Molai Hospital Maiduguri

Suspected suicide bombers have detonated improvise explosive devices, IEDs, at the Molai General Hospital in Maiduguri, residents of the area told DAILY POST. The explosions were detonated in series of three. The first explosion was around 3:50 am, while the second and third explosions was around 5:00am and 5:30 am, respectively. Detail is still sketchy…. Bomb blast rocks Molai Hospital Maiduguri Read Full Story