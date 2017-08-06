You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Boko Haram: Army offers N.5 million cash reward for information on suicide bombers
Update:  August 06, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 140 

Boko Haram: Army offers N.5 million cash reward for information on suicide bombers

Following the increasing spate of suicide attacks by the deadly Boko Haram sect, particularly with the recent suicide attack on Zannari ward in Maiduguri, where two female suicide bombers detonated themselves in the process of attacking the community on Friday, night, the Nigerian army is offering a cash reward for any member of the public [&#8230;] Boko Haram: Army offers N.5 million cash reward for information on suicide bombers Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top