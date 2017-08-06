Boko Haram: Army offers N.5 million cash reward for information on suicide bombers
Following the increasing spate of suicide attacks by the deadly Boko Haram sect, particularly with the recent suicide attack on Zannari ward in Maiduguri, where two female suicide bombers detonated themselves in the process of attacking the community on Friday, night, the Nigerian army is offering a cash reward for any member of the public […]
Boko Haram: Army offers N.5 million cash reward for information on suicide bombers
Read Full Story