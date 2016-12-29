You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Boko Haram leader in new video says group safe, not crushed
Source:  The Punch News 

Boko Haram leader in new video says group safe, not crushed

Boko Haram&#8217;s elusive leader Abubakar Shekau appeared in a new video on Thursday to dispute a claim that the jihadist group had been routed from its Sambisa Forest stronghold. &#8220;We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree,&#8221; [&#8230;] The post Boko Haram leader in new video says group safe, not crushed appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
