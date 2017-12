Boko Haram kills 4, hijacks food trucks in Borno

Four persons were killed and food trucks hijacked when Boko Haram guerrillas attacked a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) aid convoy in Ngala, Borno state at the weekend. The attack was the latest in the region as the conflict with Boko Haram nears its ninth year. "WFP can confirm that a convoy escorted by