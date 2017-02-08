Boko Haram is broke– UN envoy tells Security Council
The destructive Boko Haram insurgency group is currently plagued by financial difficulties, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Jeffrey Feltman, has said. Feltman stated this while briefing the Security Council on the UN Secretary-General’s Fourth Report on the threat the group poses to international peace and security efforts to “check and roll it back” on […]
The post Boko Haram is broke– UN envoy tells Security Council appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story