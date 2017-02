Boko Haram gave me N200 to detonate explosive, says suicide bomber

An 18-year-old Boko Haram suicide bomber, Amina, who was intercepted by men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday in Maiduguri, said she was given N200 for the mission.