Boko Haram defeat: Where are suicide bombings coming from, Fayose asks FG
Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has commiserated with families of the army captain and five other soldiers reportedly killed on Saturday by Boko Haram insurgents during an attack on the Nigeria Army Brigade in Buni Yadi, Yobe State. The governor, however, urged the Federal Government to stop deceiving Nigerians with […]
The post Boko Haram defeat: Where are suicide bombings coming from, Fayose asks FG appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story