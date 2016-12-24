Boko Haram crushed, flushed out of Sambisa
President Muhammadu Buhari broke the news himself in a special message to Nigerian troops fighting under Operation Lafiya Dole, "I am delighted at, and most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, on receipt of the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest. "I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at "Camp Zero", which is locat