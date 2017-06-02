You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Boebie links up with Urban Warriors
Update:  June 02, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 171 

Boebie links up with Urban Warriors

KickOff.com revealed last week that Solomons was being sounded out by the Urban Warriors, possibly to serve as an assistant to head coach Stanley Menzo. It is believed that both parties have since agreed a short-term deal with an option to extend. A source close to Ajax is confident Solomons will add value at Ikamva. “Yes, it’s official. Boebie is now part of the Ajax family as the deal is concluded,” says the source. “Boebie will be teaming up with his friend Mich D’ Avray whom he worked with previously at Bloemfontein Celtic. They have a great rapport and this bodes well for the club going forward.” Meanwhile, Menzo, who is currently in the Netherlands, confirmed that he recently met with Solomons and was impressed with what the 62-year tactician has to offer. “We had a nice chat about soccer and obviously about the Ajax way of doing things. Boebie is very experienced, not just from a Cape Town perspective but South Africa in general. “And judging by our conversation one can clearly see how passionate he is about the game and has a lot to offer.” Solomons operated as a technical director at NFD side FC Cape Town in 2016/17. Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top