Boebie links up with Urban Warriors
KickOff.com revealed last week that Solomons was being sounded out by the Urban Warriors, possibly to serve as an assistant to head coach Stanley Menzo.
It is believed that both parties have since agreed a short-term deal with an option to extend.
A source close to Ajax is confident Solomons will add value at Ikamva.
“Yes, it’s official. Boebie is now part of the Ajax family as the deal is concluded,” says the source.
“Boebie will be teaming up with his friend Mich D’ Avray whom he worked with previously at Bloemfontein Celtic. They have a great rapport and this bodes well for the club going forward.”
Meanwhile, Menzo, who is currently in the Netherlands, confirmed that he recently met with Solomons and was impressed with what the 62-year tactician has to offer.
“We had a nice chat about soccer and obviously about the Ajax way of doing things. Boebie is very experienced, not just from a Cape Town perspective but South Africa in general.
“And judging by our conversation one can clearly see how passionate he is about the game and has a lot to offer.”
Solomons operated as a technical director at NFD side FC Cape Town in 2016/17.